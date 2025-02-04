Sunderland riverside hotel with historic charm and stunning views has vision to become even better
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved plans for works at the Boar’s Head Boutique Hotel, which sits off High Street East in the city’s Hendon ward.
The site is known as one of Sunderland’s oldest pubs, with the building dating back to the 1700s, and the site was once a popular watering hole for sailors and workers at the nearby port.
It now operates as a boutique hotel which, according to its website, offers “historic charm and modern comfort” with “stunning river views, an on-site restaurant, and beautifully appointed rooms that cater to both leisure and business travellers.”
Plans were submitted to the council last year (2024) seeking permission to erect a single-storey detached building and “infill” the existing patio terrace structure at the rear of the building.
Council planning documents confirmed the structure aimed to “replace the existing canopy” and would “allow an enclosed seating area with views across the river”.
Those behind the scheme said the plans for the “glazed infill structure” would “enhance the building” and “add to the experience of diners when visiting the restaurant”.
After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on February 3, 2025.
The council’s conservation officer was consulted on the plans and confirmed the proposals were “relatively minor in nature”.
The conservation officer described the plans as “simply enclosing the existing steel framed patio terrace with curtain wall glazing to its public facing elevations, brick walling to its largely non-visible inner elevation, and the provision of an EPDM roof covering”.
A council decision report adds: “The conservation officer stated that visually the proposals are a marginal improvement on the current paraphernalia of structures by creating a more attractive, lightweight and easily reversible glazed enclosure.
“Whilst the structure is highly visible from the riverside area, the impact on the character and appearance of the Old Sunderland Riverside [Conservation Area] will be minimal and its significance will be conserved.”
A supporting statement from applicants submitted to council officials said the proposals would “enhance the building and promote new business in this area of the city”.
Applicants added that the works would help customers enjoy “fantastic” river views and would “add to the experience of diners when visiting the restaurant, hopefully spreading the word to others to increase business”.
The supporting statement adds: “To conclude this report we feel that our client has made every effort to improve the premises and wants to invest to improve an area which was once a thriving area.
“We also recognise the importance for good building design and maintaining but on this occasion the original building has no architectural features.
“However, we have still explored the design and would highlight that all these works will only add to an uplift to the building and [we] feel that all the work indicated in the application should be considered favourably.”
Under planning conditions, the works must be brought forward within three years.
For more information on the planning application and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02439/FUL
For more information on the Boar’s Head Boutique Hotel, visit its website at https://boarsheadboutiquehotel.top