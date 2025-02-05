A new sensory room for children and adults with disabilities has opened at Elemore Country Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sensory room, which is part of the country park’s ongoing transformation and commitment to accessibility, is free to use seven days a week with no pre-booking required.

The room includes sensory equipment such as touch tag bean bags, tactile bubble mirrors, sensory puzzle play mats, an interactive bubble fish tube, fibre optic lights, sensory mood lighting shapes and soothing music, along with outdoor soft play shapes and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From left, Shaun Donnelly, Cllr Claire Rowntree, Cllr Iain Scott and Cllr James Blackburn in the new Elemore Country Park sensory room | LDRS

This complements a new Changing Places facility with toilets designed for people with disabilities and complex needs who require extra facilities that are not offered by standard accessible toilets.

The toilets have room for one or two carers and include equipment and support that is needed by people who may have limited mobility, such as a hoist, privacy screens and an adult-sized changing bench.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, who chairs the Elemore Park Steering Group, welcomed the new facilities at Elemore Country Park.

“Opening the sensory room is about creating a safe and accessible space for members of the community as part of our ongoing commitment to making the country park accessible for all,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope with its growing popularity that more people living with disabilities can use this facility to feel welcome and included.

“The sensory room and the Changing Places facility, which we opened last year, are both great additions to the fantastic attractions already on offer at Elemore Country Park that bring families coming back time after time.”

Sunderland City Council’s work transforming the former golf club into a country park started in 2022.

This has included opening a café and garden centre which is run by Bishopwearmouth Co-operative Community Interest Company (CIC), which also runs the popular Bishopwearmouth Garden Centre and café off Chester Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elemore’s team of employees also includes adults with disabilities as part of the country park’s commitment to accessibility.

A children’s play area opening near the café has also proved popular and ongoing improvements to the natural habitats in the country park aim to increase its biodiversity and ecological value.

There are also further plans to install more seating and signage explaining the heritage and wildlife within the park, along with further improvements to pathways across the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elemore Country Park’s sensory room and Changing Places facilities are open during the garden centre and café opening times (Monday to Saturday, 9am to 4.30pm and Sunday, 10am to 4pm).

To find out more about the transformation of Elemore Country Park, visit: Elemore Park – MySunderland