Elemore Family Music Festival 2024 stage times, bands, parking and travel as event returns to Sunderland's biggest park
The inaugural Elemore Family Music Festival went off with a bang in summer 2023, and is back for the bank holiday weekend.
A programme of live music and free family entertainment will take place at Elemore Country Park on Saturday, August 24, between 11am and 5pm.
Who is performing?
The full line up will be as follows:
11:20 - 12:05 - NASUWT Concert Band
12:15 - 12:55 - Jessica Thoroughgood
13:20 - 14:20 - Celtic Man
14:40 - 15:10 - King Ink
15:15 - 16:00 - This little Bird
16:05 - 16:55 - Lake Poets
Where is it taking place?
The festival will be held in Elemore Country Park, in the area next to the café and garden centre.
What can I expect from the food, drink and activities?
The Lake Poets will headline the event, with performances from This Little Bird, Jesica Thoroughgood, King Ink and more.
Families will also be able to enjoy free activities such as face painting, balloon modelling, juggling and magic.
A bar and food vendors will be on site for refreshments, and visitors are encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets and chairs to the event.
Getting There
There is limited event parking is available. Those living nearby are encouraged to walk.
There are also buses serving the park - check out Bus timetables | nexus.org.uk .
Sunderland City Council also recommends the BetterPoints app - check it out at https://betterpoints.app/ - to gain points by walking, cycling or taking public transport to the event.
Hetton councillor Claire Rowntree, who chairs the Elemore Project Group, said: "Last year we kicked off Elemore Family Music Festival with a successful first year which saw many local families come along to enjoy live music and activities in the newly-transformed Elemore Country Park.
“Throughout the work to transform the former Elemore Golf Course into a country park, we hoped to see it become a real community space with local residents at its heart, so I’m delighted to see it thriving as a destination for events like the family music festival.”
For more information on the Elemore Family Music Festival, visit: www.mysunderland.co.uk/elemorefestival
