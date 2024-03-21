New play area taking shape at Elemore Country Park, complete with climbing wall and somersault bars
and live on Freeview channel 276
Children visiting Elemore Country Park can now enjoy a climbing wall, somersault bars, agility trail and other fun activities after the installation of a new play area.
Work is also in progress to install a fitness trail at the park, using the existing footpath network and new footpaths to create a circular route accommodating 10 pieces of metal equipment including climbing bars, a balancing beam and a leap ladder. Councillor Claire Rowntree, who as lead member for the project chairs the Elemore Project Group, said: "The introduction of a playpark at Elemore Country Park improves the leisure offer and gives families in the area somewhere safe and fun to take young children.
“We want the park to help more people get outdoors and stay active and the new play park and fitness trail are providing something for people of all ages to enjoy.”
Work will start in 2024 on improving the car park to maximise parking capacity and enable more visitors to enjoy the park, including those with reduced mobility.
Future plans include the installation of seating, signage which explains the heritage and wildlife within the Park, and further improvements to pathways across the site.
The developments follow on from the creation of a new cafe and garden centre which opened last year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.