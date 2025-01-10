Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for solar panels to help slash energy bills at a council-owned garden centre and café have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Elemore Country Park Café and Garden Centre, off Elemore Lane, in the Hetton area.

The newly-established country park aims to put the 61-hectare site back in the heart of the community and was previously home to Elemore Colliery and then Elemore Golf Club, which closed in 2019.

Elemore Country Park Café and Garden Centre, off Elemore Lane, wants 18 roof-mounted solar panels | Google/LDRS

Council chiefs have been working to make the park a community hub, with family music festivals being held at the site and grant funding being awarded to support community initiatives, as well as the installation of a play park to help keep children active.

New plans for the site are now proposing the installation of 18 roof-mounted solar panels to the country park’s garden centre and café building.

A planning application form states the property is “owned by Sunderland Council and leased to Bishopwearmouth Co-operative”.

Planning documents submitted to council officials show the solar panels fixed to one part of the building’s roof facing Elemore Lane and explain the benefits the changes would bring.

A ‘designer report’ notes the plans would help the garden centre and café save thousands of pounds over the lifetime of the solar panels.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a council consultation exercise has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of February 21, 2025.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02590/PCZ