Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new “affordable homes” development on the outskirts of Sunderland have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for agricultural land at Tunstall Farm in the Ryhope area.

Plans for the site include the erection of 75 new “affordable homes” along with access arrangements, landscaping, sustainable drainage and other associated infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New homes proposed at land at Tunstall Farm near Ryhope | Google/LDRS

The applicant is listed as Karbon Developments Ltd, Oaktree Living Ltd and Mr A Carr and plans have been submitted with a range of supporting documents.

A design and access statement notes the development would “create a modern residential community that aligns seamlessly with the surrounding locality”.

A mix of two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom semi-detached bungalows and houses are proposed on the 8.76-acre site, as well as one-bed flats.

Each home would benefit from a private driveway, with all houses providing space for a minimum of two vehicles, while one-bedroom flats and two-bedroom bungalows would have a minimum of one space each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed access to the housing development would be taken from Rotary Road and developers say the plans aim to deliver energy-efficient homes while “supporting local services and ensuring the efficient use of land”.

The design and access statement adds: “The site has been designed to ensure a pleasant identifiable residential environment, enjoying schools, community facilities, and employment opportunities, all within acceptable distances.

“The site has good connections to facilities and services with bus links to surrounding areas [and] an attractive layout with a pleasing street scene and properties facing outwards.”

A planning and affordable housing statement confirms the site forms part of a wider strategic allocation under the “South Sunderland Growth Area”, where major housebuilding has been taking place in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Tunstall Farm site, the proposed 75-home development would include “25 affordable rent properties and 50 rent to buy properties”, according to planning documents.

The planning and affordable housing statement adds: “The applicant has demonstrated their commitment to working proactively with the council through engaging in pre-application discussions.

“This activity helped to inform the site-specific development principles which have shaped the proposals, reducing the scale and quantum of development, and increasing the on-site SSAANG (South Sunderland area of additional natural greenspace) provision as well as ensuring that existing and prospective residents benefit from a good level of amenity whilst enhancing the setting of the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document also confirms that existing agricultural buildings on the site “are in poor condition and are proposed to be demolished as part of the development.”

A decision on the housing plan is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of April 7, 2025.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02557/FUL