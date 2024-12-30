Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for solar panels at a listed building in South Tyneside have been given the green light at appeal, despite heritage concerns from council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department had previously refused plans for solar panels at St. Nicholas Vicarage, off Hedworth Lane, in the Boldon Colliery ward.

The Grade II-listed building dates from around 1882 and its significance is linked to its architectural interest as a purpose-built vicarage, as well as its historic relationship with a listed church nearby.

St. Nicholas Vicarage, Boldon Colliery, South Tyneside

Applicants had originally applied for listed building consent for a photovoltaic panel installation to the south elevation roof with ten panels.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department blocked the plan in April, 2024, and said plans would “result in an unacceptable level of harm” to the listed building “without sufficient justification or public benefits to outweigh the harm caused”.

The applicant later lodged an appeal against the council planning refusal decision and a planning inspector was appointed by the Secretary of State to rule on the matter.

In an appeal decision report published in late-November, 2024, the planning inspector allowed the appeal and granted planning permission for the solar panels at the listed building.

It was noted that South Tyneside Council’s original reasoning for refusal “relies on a Historic England guidance note which sets out that it is not generally considered sympathetic to a building’s appearance to have solar panels or other equipment fixed to its main elevations.”

The planning inspector noted submissions from the appellant that said the scheme would allow the “production of renewable energy, reduced use of electricity from the national grid, and reduced energy bills for the building”.

The appellant also noted that the proposal would not harm the listed building because “mature trees present on the property boundary and within the site provide an element of screening from outside of the site”.

In the appeal decision report, the planning inspector said “listed buildings are safeguarded for their inherent architectural and historic interest irrespective of whether or not public views of the building can be gained”.

However, the planning inspector noted the proposed works to the building were “modest in scale and would be readily reversible” and that there would be “no effect on the historic fabric of the building”.

While it was noted that the works would reduce the “aesthetic value” of “one element of the building”, the planning inspector said “the extent of the harm would also be modest”.

The planning inspector said the proposed change “would not so fundamentally alter the building that, taken overall, the ability to understand and appreciate its appearance would be compromised”.

The appeal decision report adds: “The best use of a heritage asset can often be the use for which it was originally designed and built, in this case as a dwelling for the vicar of the nearby church.

“A reduction in the energy bills for the property could lead to additional funding being available for the investment in other aspects of the maintenance necessary for the long-term conservation of the building.

“It would thus help secure the optimum viable use of the building.

“Taken together, these public benefits of the proposal would outweigh the harm that would be caused.”

The planning inspector added proposed works would “not cause harm to the setting of St. Nicholas Church” and would not alter the appeal building’s “historical and functional association” with this church.

For more information on the planning application and appeal decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0114/24/LBC