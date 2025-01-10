Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 11,000 people in Sunderland are “at risk” from gambling and over 1,000 are “experiencing the most severe harm” – although officers fear true figures may be higher.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council health chiefs stressed a variety of work is ongoing to raise awareness and tackle gambling related harms in the city.

It came as councillors raised concerns over the issue, particularly the rise in online gambling and young people being impacted.A report to the latest meeting of the city council’s health and wellbeing scrutiny committee highlighted how harms from gambling can impact an individual’s relationships, finance, health, employment and education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s councillors have raised concerns over the issue of gambling, particularly the rise in online gambling and young people being impacted | John Stillwell/PA Wire

Craig Hodgson, public health practitioner at the council, said: “We want to reduce the harm, and particularly the significant harm that we are becoming aware of that many people can be suffering from.

“When we’re talking about health, there is a particularly negative impact on mental health, and strong links to suicide unfortunately, there is a strong link with depression, and other health harming behaviours are more likely.”

Figures presented at the meeting (on Tuesday, January 7) estimated 1,130 residents in Sunderland over the age of 16 are “experiencing the most severe harm”, while 11,083 are “at risk” from gambling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile 19,194 individuals of all ages are classed as “affected others”, which includes the likes of the family and friends of those dealing with gambling related issues.

However Mr Hodgson warned “it’s probably safe to say all of those [numbers] are underestimated”, with the figures estimated from national data.

He added: “Gambling is so easy to hide for people, for a lot of people, some people often term it as the hidden addiction.

“Gambling can impact anyone, it’s indiscriminate in that way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council bosses added the local authority is “doing what we can” around online gambling and is feeding into national work, however it has limited influence over the platform.

Elsewhere officers highlighted how increasing research is coming out around gambling linked to video games.

Mr Hodgson said: “There is lots of evidence out there that there are now increasingly more games where children can be encouraged to gamble almost quite subtly and discreetly.”

Council chiefs stressed a variety of work is being done on the issue, including the formation of the Sunderland Gambling Prevention Network and a new lived experience forum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added they are also striving to raise awareness of the gambling harm agenda and including gambling related screening questions into local services, such as for health services.

Labour’s Councillor Juliana Heron said: “I’m so glad it’s coming to the front because I’ve had concerns about this for a long time, and that’s because I know local people who have actually got into difficulties.

“It’s so easy to access, on televisions, on your phones, it’s all over.”

Meanwhile Sunderland’s statement of principles for gambling for 2025 to 2028 was approved in November, which included sections on the “public health approach” to the issue, which “seeks to reduce the risk of gambling and gambling-related harm”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Parker-Walton, public health consultant, said: “It’s about us having this conversation now and raising awareness and putting the public health approach into our principles and having that joint discussion.

“We need to make people feel confident enough to be having that conversation if they feel there is a need.”

Council officers noted residents needing support would be signposted to North East Council on Addictions, who can be contacted on 0191 562 3309 or [email protected].

The meeting heard the organisation also has a programme for young people, which includes working with schools.