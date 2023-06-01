News you can trust since 1873
New cafe and garden centre at Hetton's Elemore Park officially open to the public

Centre is a major step forward to the redevelopment of the 60-acre site into a heritage and eco-park.
By Kevin Clark
Published 1st Jun 2023, 17:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 17:12 BST

A community-run cafe and garden centre at Hetton's newly transformed Elemore Country Park has officially opened its doors.

Mayor of Sunderland Coun Dorothy Trueman cut the ribbon at an opening ceremony today, Thursday, June 1.

All profits are invested back

Mayor of Sunderland Coun Dorothy Trueman (front left), consort Coun Harry Trueman and Coun Claire Rowntree with members of the team
Mayor of Sunderland Coun Dorothy Trueman (front left), consort Coun Harry Trueman and Coun Claire Rowntree with members of the team
The centre is being run by Bishopwearmouth Co-operative Community Interest Company which already runs the popular Bishopwearmouth Garden Centre and cafe in Chester Road and employs 16 people, including six adults with disabilities.

All profits are invested back into providing paid employment, education, training and work-based placements for adults with learning, physical and mental health needs. There is also provision for supporting adults with learning disabilities, a Changing Places accessible toilet and a sensory room for adults and children.

The cafe will serve local produce and grow all of the plants it sells in peat free compost in recyclable pots and trays.

Hetton councillor and Elemore Project Group chair Cllr Claire Rowntree was delighted to see so many people turn out.

Mayor of Sunderland Coun Dorothy Trueman cuts the ribbon
Mayor of Sunderland Coun Dorothy Trueman cuts the ribbon
She said: "The official opening of the café and garden centre is another step forward in the transformation of Elemore into a fantastic eco-park.

"Local residents are at the centre of the project and we have worked alongside them to deliver a community space that is inclusive and accessible and reflects the heritage of the area, while protecting the natural environment.

"There are still more exciting developments to come, with a play area being installed later this summer. Works to protect the wildlife in the lake have already been completed and over the summer additional signage and seating will be installed too."

Opening times

With indoor seating and an outdoor patio area, the café serves cakes, pies, quiches and scones, all freshly baked on site. Customers will also be able to buy snacks, main meals, vegetarian and vegan options as well as takeaway picnic lunch boxes.

Opening times for the garden centre and coffee shop:

Garden centre:Monday to Saturday 9am to 4.30pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm

Coffee shop:Monday to Saturday 9.30am to 4pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm

To keep up to date with all the latest developments at Elemore visit: www.elemorepark.co.uk

