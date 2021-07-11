'The England squad are all winners' - Football fans share their predictions for Euro 2020 final result
Pundits and psychic animals have been predicting the Euro 2020 final score – and now it’s time for fans to weigh in.
England will face Italy on Sunday, July 11 at Wembley, with thousands of fans watching at the stadium and millions more at home.
Football fever has gripped the country – with fans donning their football shirts and flags, road signs in support of Southgate’s side and employers giving staff the day after the match off.
It’s going to be an emotional night, which could end in jubilation or sadness – depending on the result.
Sunderland’s psychic pony Yellow has also made his own prediction for the result.
But what do football fans on Wearside think?
Will we see a repeat of the tense semi final against Denmark? Or is it going to be a breeze?
We asked for your score predictions on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:
Tony Jones said: “I would love England to win but think it come down to penalties I hope they have been practising them.”
Ellen Baker said: “2-2 England win on penalties.”
With Sunderland being represented by Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson, fans are expecting the pair to do the city proud.
Darren Murtha said: “1-0 England very tight game and Pickford has a blinder.”
Douglas Watson added: “Dream is penalty shoot out x 4 pennas each, none saved.
"Henderson takes the last one for England and scores, ;ast Italian penna Pickford saves it. Dreams can come true.”
Read More
Denis Welch said: “2-1 to us we are fetching the trophy home.”
Sarah Jane said: “2-1 England IT’S COMING HOME!!”
Sean Johnston said: “2-2 England win via Penalties”
According to Sarah JW, we should brace ourselves for another nail-biter.
She said: “2-2 til the last five mins of the game then England to score the winning goal.”
But not everyone is feeling confident of a home win. Louise Adair said: “0-0 FT - penalties and Italy takes the win.”
Fans agree the lads have already done the country proud.
Rose Wharton said: “2-1 to England but no matter what England are still winners.”
Tracey Snaith said: “2-1 to England . but if not the England Squad are all winners in my eyes”