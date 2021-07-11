It's coming home! Signs showing support for England appear on busy Sunderland roads

The electronic sign on Newcastle Road, Sunderland.

Like the rest of the country, Sunderland’s football fever is reaching peak levels as the Euro 2020 final looms at 8pm on Sunday, July 11.

Families across Wearside and beyond have been donning their shirts, grabbing their flags and painting their faces in red and white to cheer the lads on, while one employer in the city has given all 52 of her staff the day off on Monday, July 12 so they can watch the historic game in style.

Football spirit has also reached Sunderland’s roads after signs cheering on the England team have been spotted on two of the city’s roads.

The sign on Wessington Way.

The electronic signs, which were seen on Wessington Way and Newcastle Road on Saturday, July 10, read: “Euro 2020 Final. Come on England. #Itscominghome.”

The Three Lions are taking on Italy at Wembley after a tense 2-1 win against Denmark in the semi-finals this week.

Fans gathered in bars across Sunderland to watch the game and there were scenes of jubilation in STACK at Seaburn seafront as England’s men reached their first major final since winning the World Cup in 1966.

A Simon Kjaer own-goal and a Harry Kane strike in extra time handed England victory after they had fallen behind to Mikkel Damsgaard’s fine free-kick.

That goal was the first goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has conceded at the tournament, but he is still guaranteed to end the tournament with the most clean sheets of any goalkeeper.

There is no official ‘Golden Glove’ award for the competition – but a place in the final will suffice for Pickford, who took to Instagram to share his delight.

The Washington-born stopper wrote: “So proud to be part of this team! Good times never seemed so good!”

Fellow Sunderland academy graduate Jordan Henderson was introduced as a substitute in the clash and helped England turn the tide and dominate the dying stages of the game.

After recovering from injury, the Liverpool captain has been solely used from the bench at this tournament – but has still played his part.

He posted on Twitter: “Not much else to say about this group! We kept fighting till the end. One more game to go!”

