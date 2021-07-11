You've been sharing your England-themed pictures.

Football's coming home! Sunderland families fly the flag for England ahead of Euro 2020 final

This is it – Euro 2020 final day has arrived!

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 4:55 am

After an incredible tournament so far, England will face Italy in tonight’s 8pm kick-off in a bid to bring the trophy home.

The pre-match nerves may be kicking in early for many of us, but that hasn’t stopped families across Wearside and beyond donning their shirts, grabbing their flags and painting their faces in red and white to cheer the lads on through this final step. Here are some of your pre-match pictures, as shared on our Facebook page. Don’t forget to visit our page throughout Sunday to share your latest snaps ahead of kick-off!

1. Double trouble

Wesley and Wilfred show off their England bandanas.

Photo: Rebekah Clark

Buy photo

2. Flying the flag

Laila Carter, age 7 and Joshua McKeen, age 3, show their support for England!

Photo: Kayliegh McManus

Buy photo

3. Super fans

Dolly and Denim waiting for their call-up ...

Photo: Dolly Cockerpoo

Buy photo

4. Let's go!

Max Bradley, age 7. We're loving his energy! (And his pizza).

Photo: Cheryl Bradley

Buy photo
EnglandSunderlandItalyWearside
Next Page
Page 1 of 3