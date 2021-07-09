Sunderland pubs showing Euro 2020 live on TV - as England take on Italy in the final

The Euro 2020 competition has had to take place a year later than originally planned, with England facing their biggest test as they face Italy in the final on Sunday, July 11.

By Katy Wheeler
Friday, 9th July 2021, 6:18 pm
pubs to watch the Euros

And there’s plenty of Sunderland pubs where you can catch all the action.

Here’s a round up of pubs screening matches, whether indoors or on big screens outside.

::Chaplins, City Centre

::Street Bar, Low Row

::Sloane’s, Sunniside

::P’s & Q’s, Tunstall Road

::Sam’s Bar, Sunniside

::Doxy Lad, Doxford Park

::Champ’s, Washington

::Halo, Low Row

::Manor Bar, Sunniside

::Live Lounge, Park Lane

::The Palm, Hylton Riverside

::The Victoria Gardens, Grangetown

::Vesta Tilley’s, City Centre

::The Ship Isis, Silksworth Row

::Fitzgeralds, City Centre

::Greens, City Centre

::Joseph’s, Holmeside

::Sinatra’s, Holmeside

::The Chesters, Chester Road

::Flanagan’s , City Centre

::Shipwrights, Ferryboat Lane

::The Rosedene, Ashbrooke

::The Borough, City Centre

::Grannie Annies, Roker

::Ttonic, City Centre

::Langham Tower, Ashbrooke

::The Saltgrass, Deptford

::The Stumble Inn, Chester Road

::The Cavalier, Silksworth

::Stack Seaburn

::The Museum Vaults

::The Peacock, City Centre

::The Mill House, Washington

::Gatsby’s, City Centre

::Port of Call, City Centre

::Colonel Prior, Doxford Park

::Bar Justice, City Centre

