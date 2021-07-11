Watch Sunderland's psychic pony predict result of England's final Euro match against Italy

For the last time, Sunderland’s psychic pony Yellow has put forward his prediction for England’s final Euros match against Italy on Sunday, July 11.

England have reached the final of the Euros 2020 after winning 2-1 against Denmark in a tense match.

Supporters were left on edge after Denmark took an early lead but later jumping for joy after Harry Kane’s goal in extra time.

Yellow the psychic pony decided between two buckets.

It’s the first time the Three Lions have ever reached the final of the Euros and the first time since 1966 that England have booked a place in a major final.

Sunderland’s psychic pony correctly predicted a win for England against Ukraine, as the team won with flying colours at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

However, Yellow began to lose his magic when he predicted that England would lose their semi-final match to Denmark.

He doesn’t seem to have gained any more hope for his country’s football team as he predicts another loss for the final.

Ezmie Stanton is still hoping for an England win despite Yellow's prediction.

The 20-year-old pony, who lives at Penshaw Equestrian Centre was released from his stable and asked to choose between one of two bowls of horse feed.

Hidden from his view on the opposite side of the bowls were labels with the words "win" or "lose".

Ezmie Stanton, 12 from the Equestrian Centre is hoping for an England win despite Yellow’s prediction.

Penshaw Equestrian Centre's Ezmie Stanton with Yellow the psychic pony who predicts a lose result ahead of the England V Italy Euro2020 final.

She said: “I think Yellow is probably psychic but I am still hoping that England will win!”

The pony proved his psychic powers earlier this year by correctly predicting the verdict of Sunderland’s Papa John's Trophy final which saw a win for the city.

The Euro 2020 competition has had to take place a year later than originally planned, but has been a hotly-fought contest with 24 teams playing across 51 matches in 11 cities around Europe which will finish on Sunday, July 11.

England fans are hoping for a win on Sunday, which would make history as the first time the country has ever won the European Championship.

The final kicks off at 8pm at Wembley Stadium.

