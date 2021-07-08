Fans watched the dramatic match at Stack in Seaburn.

12 pictures of fans at Stack as England beat Denmark to reach the Euros 2020 final

England fans were jumping for joy as the Three Lions booked their place in the Euros 2020 final after a dramatic win against Denmark.

By Georgina Cutler
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 8:26 am
Updated Thursday, 8th July 2021, 8:35 am

Fans cheered on England at Stack in Seaburn as Gareth Southgate’s team beat Denmark in the Euros semi-final.

The tense 2-1 win after extra-time means the Three Lions – including Wearside lads and former Sunderland AFC stars Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson – will now take on Italy in Sunday night’s final at Wembley.

Supporters were left on edge after Denmark took an early lead but later jumping for joy after Harry Kane’s goal in extra time.

It’s the first time the Three Lions have ever reached the final of the Euros and the first time since 1966 that England have booked a place in a major final.

There were wild celebrations in Stack as supporters celebrated the country’s win – Take a look at these pictures of fans in Seaburn.

1. Celebrations

England fans were cheering and shouting at Stack in Seaburn during the England V Denmark in the Euros 2020 semi-finals.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. So close!

The England game went into extra time last night after finishing 90 minutes with a draw.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Nail biting

England fans began to lose hope when Denmark scored with an early lead in the 30th minute.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Ecstatic

England fans roared as the team beat Denmark to book a place in the final.

Photo: Stu Norton

