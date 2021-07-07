Watch Sunderland's psychic pony predict result of England's semi-final Euro match against Denmark

Yellow the psychic pony is back with another prediction ahead of England’s semi-final match on Wednesday, July 6 after Gareth Southgate’s side beat Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday.

Sunderland’s psychic pony correctly predicted a win for the Three Lions who won with flying colours at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Following the huge win, the team will now play Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final at 8pm which will be the first time in 25 years that England have reached the last four of the European Championship.

Yellow the psychic pony picks the 'lose' feeding bowl for England's game against Denmark as groom Amelia Stubbs looks on.

The Three Lions have beaten Denmark in 12 of their 17 most recent matches, although they haven’t played a competitive match since 2002.

Psychic pony, Yellow doesn’t seem to have high hopes for his country’s football team as he predicts a loss for the semi-final match.

The pony correctly guessed England’s fate in the last two Euro matches with a win against Czech Republic and a win against Ukraine.

The 20-year-old pony, who lives at Penshaw Equestrian Centre was released from his stable and asked to choose between one of two bowls of horse feed.

Yellow the psychic pony is predicting defeat for England against Denmark.

Hidden from his view on the opposite side of the bowls were labels with the words "win" or "lose".

Amelia Stubbs, 16 who is an apprentice at the Equestrian Centre says although she is hoping for an England win, she thinks Yellow will be right.

She said: “He hasn’t been wrong yet so I still have faith in him – Maybe us winning the Euros is too good to be true.

"I think Yellow is right but I do hope for an England win.”

The Euro 2020 competition has had to take place a year later than originally planned, but has been a hotly-fought contest with 24 teams playing across 51 matches in 11 cities around Europe between June 11 and July 11.

England fans are hoping for a win which will guarantee a place in the Euro final on Sunday, July 11.

