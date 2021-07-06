The countdown is on until Covid restrictions in England are lifted on July 19 as Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms that most lockdown measures will end in England.

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 35 out of 36 still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the last week in June and we have highlighted the 24 worst hit areas.

Sunderland recorded 1,338 cases in the seven days to 29 June, a rate of 481.8 per 100,000 people.

As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 22 and 29 June.

1. Town End Farm Town End Farm has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 614%, from 84.6 on June 22 to 603.9 June 29.

2. Hetton South Hetton South has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 483%, from 82.7 on June 22 to 482.2 June 29.

3. Lakeside and Farringdon Lakeside and Farringdon has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 429%, from 101.5 on June 22 to 536.7 June 29.

4. North Hylton North Hylton has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 250%, from 169.9 on June 22 to 594.6 June 29.