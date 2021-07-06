The 24 Sunderland areas that have seen the biggest increase in Covid cases as Boris Johnson confirms lockdown easing plans
As ‘Freedom Day’ approaches, these are the areas of Sunderland that have seen a rise in Covid-19 cases.
The countdown is on until Covid restrictions in England are lifted on July 19 as Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms that most lockdown measures will end in England.
Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
The latest figures show 35 out of 36 still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the last week in June and we have highlighted the 24 worst hit areas.
Sunderland recorded 1,338 cases in the seven days to 29 June, a rate of 481.8 per 100,000 people.
As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 22 and 29 June.