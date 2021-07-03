Watch Sunderland's psychic pony predict result of England's quarter-final Euro match against Ukraine
Sunderland’s psychic pony, Yellow is back with his predictions ahead of England’s quarter-final Euro match against Ukraine on Saturday.
England are set to kick off their quarter-final Euro 2020 match at 8pm on Saturday (July 3) against Ukraine at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
It follows a historic win against Germany on Tuesday, June 29 to guarantee a place for the team in the quarter finals.
The Three Lions have only ever reached the quarter-finals on two occasions – losing to Portugal in 2004 and to Italy in 2012, both in penalty shoot-outs.
But England have only ever lost one of seven matches with Ukraine in all competitions, which was in 2009 during a world cup qualifier.
Psychic pony, Yellow has high hopes for Gareth Southgate’s side as he predicts a win for England, despite getting the result of England’s first two Euro 2020 games wrong.
However, Yellow did correctly predict a win for England’s match against Czech Republic which finished at 1-0.
The 20-year-old pony, who lives at Penshaw Equestrian Centre was released from his stable and asked to choose between one of three bowls of horse feed.
Read More
Hidden from his view on the opposite side of the bowls were labels with the words "win" or "lose".
Amelia Stubbs, 16 who is an apprentice at the Equestrian Centre said she has ‘complete faith’ in Yellow’s prediction.
She said: “Yellow is good pony and he supports our riders so now he is supporting the country – I have complete faith in his decision.
"He’s old and wise so I have no doubt that he is right.”
The pony proved his psychic powers earlier this year by correctly predicting the verdict of Sunderland’s Papa John's Trophy final which saw a win for the city.
The Euro 2020 competition has had to take place a year later than originally planned, but has been a hotly-fought contest with 24 teams playing across 51 matches in 11 cities around Europe between June 11 and July 11.
England fans are hoping for another England win which will guarantee a place in the Euro semi-finals next week.