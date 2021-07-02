Sunderland weekend weather forecast bright but showery - here's when rain is expected

As we head into the weekend, (Friday, July 2 to Sunday, July 4), Wearside looks set to experience a mostly cloudy weekend with some sunny spells and wet weather.

While the England squad prepare for their quarter-final Euro match against Ukraine, Met Office forecasters are predicting that Sunderland will see temperatures of around 18°C for the majority of the weekend as the city is set for some overcast and showery spells.

This is you can expect from the weather in Sunderland this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Friday, July 2

Met Office forecasters are predicting that Friday will start off with some dull and cloudy conditions before changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

The afternoon is expected to remain dry with sunny conditions as we head into the evening.

Forecasters predict a dry night with daily highs of 18°C.

Saturday, July 3

Forecasters are expecting a dry day on Saturday, however the weather will be mostly cloudy with some sunny spells.

Highs of 19°C are expected.

Sunday, July 4

It looks like more of the same for Sunday morning with the Met Office predicting another cloudy day before some light rain showers by lunchtime.

Forecasters are expecting light rain showers right through the afternoon until early evening.

Wearside could see some dry spells as we head into the evening.

