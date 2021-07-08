The Three Lions beat Denmark 2-1 on Wednesday evening to seal a place in Sunday’s final against Italy, in what is the nation’s first appearance in the final of a major tournament since 1966.

A Simon Kjaer own-goal and a Harry Kane strike in extra time handed England victory after they had fallen behind to Mikkel Damsgaard’s fine free-kick.

That goal was the first goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has conceded at the tournament, but he is still guaranteed to end the tournament with the most clean sheets of any goalkeeper.

Wearside lads Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford react after helping England make history by reaching Euro 2020 final

Sadly, there is no official ‘Golden Glove’ award for the competition – but a place in the final will suffice for Pickford, who took to Instagram to share his delight.

The Washington-born stopper wrote: “So proud to be part of this team! Good times never seemed so good!”

Fellow Sunderland academy graduate Jordan Henderson was introduced as a substitute in the clash and helped England turn the tide and dominate the dying stages of the tie.

After recovering from injury, the Liverpool captain has been solely used from the bench at this tournament – but has still played his part.

And he posted on Twitter: “Not much else to say about this group!! We kept fighting till the end. One more game to go!”

England are favourites to win Sunday’s final at 8/11, with rivals Italy priced at 1/1.

