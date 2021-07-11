Sunderland-born football stars Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford have been flying the flag for their home city in the delayed tournament.

And now, with just hours to go until the final, Wearside has united once more to cheer the lads on and help bring football home.

The midfielder and goalkeeper have been hailed as legends and heroes by fans in their home city, with a stream of good luck messages coming in on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson during their Sunderland-playing days.

Here are some of your messages for our two Jordans on Euro final day:

Jennifer Moore: “Good luck to the two Jordans. One hoping to keep the ball out of the net and the other hoping to put it in.”

Sharon Kerry: “Good luck boys, we are right behind you!”

Rose Dobson O'Dell: “Come on bonny lads, you can do this.”

Christine Tait: “Good luck guys, you've both been brilliant. Fetch it home lads, you can do it.”

Isobel Forster: “Best of luck lads, you can do it and make Sunderland proud.”

Margaret Liddle-Whilems: “Good luck lads we are so proud of you.”

May Sharkey: “Good luck lads you deserve your place in the team.”

Graeme Williams: “All the best lads. You have done our club and city proud.”

Sarah Jane: “Come on both Jordans, let’s bring it home.”

Colin Cummings: “Ha’way me bonny bairns!”

Julie Dobson: “Legends, the pair of them.”

Jackie Walton: “Heroes!”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.