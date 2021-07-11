'You have done our club and city proud' - Sunderland's support for Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford ahead of Euro 2020 final
Football supporters across Sunderland have paid tribute to two of Wearside’s own ahead of England v Italy in the Euro 2020 final.
Sunderland-born football stars Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford have been flying the flag for their home city in the delayed tournament.
And now, with just hours to go until the final, Wearside has united once more to cheer the lads on and help bring football home.
The midfielder and goalkeeper have been hailed as legends and heroes by fans in their home city, with a stream of good luck messages coming in on social media.
Here are some of your messages for our two Jordans on Euro final day:
Jennifer Moore: “Good luck to the two Jordans. One hoping to keep the ball out of the net and the other hoping to put it in.”
Sharon Kerry: “Good luck boys, we are right behind you!”
Rose Dobson O'Dell: “Come on bonny lads, you can do this.”
Christine Tait: “Good luck guys, you've both been brilliant. Fetch it home lads, you can do it.”
Isobel Forster: “Best of luck lads, you can do it and make Sunderland proud.”
Margaret Liddle-Whilems: “Good luck lads we are so proud of you.”
May Sharkey: “Good luck lads you deserve your place in the team.”
Graeme Williams: “All the best lads. You have done our club and city proud.”
Sarah Jane: “Come on both Jordans, let’s bring it home.”
Colin Cummings: “Ha’way me bonny bairns!”
Julie Dobson: “Legends, the pair of them.”
Jackie Walton: “Heroes!”