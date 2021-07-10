Sunderland landmarks will be lit up red and white ahead of England’s appearance in the Euro 2020 final

The move is also a tribute to Sunderland lads Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson who have helped navigate England through the tournament and into the final.

The flag of St George is also flying above Sunderland Civic Centre this weekend as another show of support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Penshaw Monument is one of the Sunderland landmarks that will be lit up to show support for England.

Sunderland City Council leader, Councillor Graeme Miller, commented that the entire city is proud of the role that both Henderson and Pickford have played in getting England to the final.

Cllr Miller said: "Sunday is a huge national occasion and it's absolutely brilliant to have two of our homegrown heroes in the England squad. I know the whole city is going to be cheering them on in the final.

"We're incredibly proud of local lads Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford and the role they have played in the Euros.

Sunderland is routing for local lads Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford.

"They’re a real credit to their city and Sunderland will be holding its collective breath in anticipation and excitement when they take to the pitch at Wembley on Sunday.

"We'd just ask everyone watching the game wherever they’re doing this to make sure that they do it safely by continuing to follow the hands, face, space and fresh air advice that’s in place to keep everyone safe."

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.