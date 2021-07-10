Sunderland landmarks will be lit up red and white ahead of England’s appearance in the Euro 2020 final
Landmarks across Sunderland will be lit up red and white once again to cheer on England head of their final Euro 2020 game against Italy on Sunday night.
The move is also a tribute to Sunderland lads Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson who have helped navigate England through the tournament and into the final.
The National Trust owned Penshaw Monument, Northern Spire bridge, Keel Square, Fulwell Mill, Hylton Castle, the white lighthouse at Seaburn and the Beacon of Light will be lit in the England team's colours on Saturday night and in the run up to the match on Sunday.
The flag of St George is also flying above Sunderland Civic Centre this weekend as another show of support.
Sunderland City Council leader, Councillor Graeme Miller, commented that the entire city is proud of the role that both Henderson and Pickford have played in getting England to the final.
Cllr Miller said: "Sunday is a huge national occasion and it's absolutely brilliant to have two of our homegrown heroes in the England squad. I know the whole city is going to be cheering them on in the final.
"We're incredibly proud of local lads Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford and the role they have played in the Euros.
"They’re a real credit to their city and Sunderland will be holding its collective breath in anticipation and excitement when they take to the pitch at Wembley on Sunday.
"We'd just ask everyone watching the game wherever they’re doing this to make sure that they do it safely by continuing to follow the hands, face, space and fresh air advice that’s in place to keep everyone safe."