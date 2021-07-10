England stars Jordan Henderson, left, and Jordan Pickford. Pictures: Getty Images.

The two Jordans, both born and bred in Wearside, will be representing England in their first major tournament final since 1966 this Sunday, when they go up against Italy at Wembley.

The dream run has left Henderson’s former school Farringdon Community Academy and Pickford’s, St Robert of Newminster Catholic School, full of excitement for the final.

Pickford’s performances in the Euros have seen him earn the competition's golden glove for most clean sheets, which has left his former PE Teacher Alan Fisher, incredibly proud.

Jordan Henderson while at school at St Robert of Newminster

He said: “We’re all very proud of what Jordan has achieved. It’s great to see the hard work they’ve all put in to get this far. Both Henderson and Pickford have shown they’re fantastic role models for everyone in the North East.

“Pickford winning the golden glove is really well deserved too. He had a couple of shaky moments against Denmark but he recomposed himself really well. He’s been under pressure before and during the tournament but the way he’s dealt with that and come through it has been phenomenal.

“Sweet Caroline and three lions are being sung constantly through the corridors by the students. Everyone’s buzzing and really excited for Sunday!”

During the tournament, Jordan Henderson was able to bag his first goal for England in a 4-0 win against Ukraine and play a pivotal role coming on in extra time against Denmark to see England through to the final.

Jordan Pickford's former PE teacher, Alan Fisher

Neal Holder, Headteacher and Farringdon Community Academy said: “The students and staff here are overjoyed that England have made the final of Euro 2020, and more so that Jordan played an integral part of it on Wednesday night.

“We’re all so excited for the final on Sunday and we are keeping our fingers crossed not only for an England win but that Jordan will be on the pitch to play his part in it, and hopefully double his goals record!”

England will take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday with kick off at 8pm.

St Robert of Newminster Catholic School, Washington