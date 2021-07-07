10 pictures of Sunderland landmarks lit red and white to cheer on England ahead of semi-final Euros match

Sunderland was coloured red and white last night, July 6 to cheer on England and Sunderland lads Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford as they head to the Euros 2020 semi-final at Wembley tonight, Wednesday, July 7.

National Trust owned Penshaw Monument, Northern Spire bridge, Keel Square, Fulwell Mill, the white lighthouse at Seaburn and the Beacon of Light were all lit in the England team's colours last night and will keep shining Wednesday night, and again on Saturday night if they make it through to the finals.

The Three Lions are due to take on Denmark at 8pm tonight after a huge win against Ukraine in the quarter-final.

The Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller, said: "We're delighted to be lighting Sunderland landmarks to cheer on our homegrown heroes and the England team in the semi finals."There's a huge sense of excitement and anticipation across the whole of England in the run up to Wednesday but even more so here with Sunderland lads Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson both playing a starring role in the England squad."

Take a look at the city’s landmarks lit red and white – come on England!

1. Hylton Castle Hylton Castle was lit red and white to cheer on England. Photo: North News Buy photo

2. Fullwell Mill The Mill was coloured red to show to city's support for the country. Photo: North News Buy photo

3. Beacon of Light Sunderland, the hometown of Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford, was lit to cheer on the local lads. Photo: North News Buy photo

4. Penshaw monument England are due to take on Denmark tonight, July 7 at 8pm. Photo: North News Buy photo