Sunderland charity Love, Amelia takes top award at star-studded ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Love, Amelia, based on Glaholm Road in Hendon, was named as Best Health Charity at the Roundhouse.

The event was broadcast by Channel 4 and the charity’s CEO and founder, Steph Capewell, collected the award from Ru Paul’s Drag Race stars Michelle Visage and Leomie Anderson. The ceremony was attended by famous faces including Trevor McDonald, Gary Lineker, Katherine Ryan, James Corden and Rishi Sunak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love, Amelia supports children from birth to 16 with the essential items and equipment they need to be safe, happy and to thrive. It has been very successful.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity, the only winner from the North East, was founded by its chief executive Steph Capewell and named in memory of her daughter Amelia, who was born after 33 weeks of pregnancy and sadly at Sunderland Maternity Unit January 2018. She was just 12 minutes old.

Steph attended the ceremony with husband Phill, her parents and other supporters. Love, Amelia was nominated for the award by Pallion Action Group.

Steph, who founded the charity in 2019, described to the Echo the moment she found out Love, Amelia had won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “My entire professional composure just left me. I was just shocked. The other finalists were two other incredible charities, so hearing it read out was amazing. I’m a massive Ru Paul’s Drag Race fan, so hearing it announced by Michelle Visage and Leomie Anderson was just remarkable.

“I’m so proud of the team and what we’ve been able to achieve in Amelia’s name. It was a massive shock and a massive honour.

“Hopefully it raises awareness for the charity. We know child poverty in the region is high and we’re seeing a huge demand here. People can get involved as well. We’re really highlighting the work that’s already going on in the community.

“We couldn’t run without the support we get and this might help us to do what we do for the families that need us.”

Steph and Phill live in Castletown and have a son, Jack, who turns four in October.