Plan to create £10million industrial park in Hendon unveiled

Plans to turn disused land in Sunderland into a new £10million industrial park have been unveiled.

Proposals for a development in Commercial Road, Hendon, have been submitted to Sunderland City Council planners.

An impression of how the new development will look

Provisional images show 19 industrial units of varying sizes, along with a drive-through coffee shop and major improvements to the streetscape surrounding the site.

The development - led by Promenade Park Properties and designed by Sunderland architect and engineering practice BDN - could create up to 150 jobs. Units will range from 3,500 to 20,000 sq ft. and will deliver much-needed shed space in an area that is already well-established as an industrial centre.

City council leader Councillor Graeme Miller said: "Commercial Road is a busy industrial site that is well-positioned for businesses of this kind, providing great connectivity to major roads, rail and sea, given its proximity to the Port of Sunderland.

"Pockets of land that remain undeveloped, such as this one, represent an untapped opportunity to create more space for businesses to relocate to Sunderland, or indeed, for ambitious local firms to grow into.

"This is an important and welcome development."

The site will comprise a range of industrial sheds, with a proportion of office space within each unit for staff. Provision has also been made for an 18-space electric vehicle charging station to support Sunderland’s transition to cleaner, greener cars.

Work could start on site in the spring

The units are designed to be as energy efficient as possible, allowing businesses to benefit from reduced energy consumption and lower running costs.

If the plans get the green light, work could start on site in the spring, with the first phase of units ready by the end of the year. They will be offered for sale or rent.

Councillor Miller added: "Sunderland is a transforming city and it has much to offer all kinds of businesses.

"We are seeing more and more speculative developments like this underway across the city, demonstrating a high degree of investor confidence."