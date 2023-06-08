John Foster, 76, lives alone in Ford Estate. Following the death of his sister Joan in 2017, he has no family and particularly struggles in the winter.

He was among four subjects of a Dispatches film called Britain’s Forgotten Pensioners. The others were married couple Harry and Christine Molyneux of Leicestershire; and Doreen from Tynemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before national broadcast, the film premiered at the Pallion Action Group (PAG) after a special dinner attended by Harry, Doreen and the Dispatches team. Unfortunately John was unable to attend. PAG is a community hub offering a range of services for people in difficulties in Sunderland.

Dispatches director Jezza Neumann with Harry Molyneux from Leicestershire and Doreen from Tynemouth who feature in the documentary. Sadly Sunderland man, John Foster, who also appears, was unable to attend.

The film is bleak and upsetting. It intersperses sections with horrifying figures on pensioner poverty, and the alarming effect the cost of living crisis has on mental health.

John is shown unable to afford to plug in his spotlessly clean fridge. The fridge contains a single item; a bottle of Coke bought by Joan which he can’t bear to part with.

He is also shown laying out the necessary paperwork on his settee for what to do in the event of his death. This is for whoever might find him and he does this every night before going to bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there is some relief when it’s revealed that John has been entitled to additional benefits for 10 years, but was unaware of this. An estimated £2.4 billion a year goes unclaimed by pensioners nationally.

The documentary was premiered at a special lunch at the Pallion Action Group.

The issue is finally brought to John’s attention by the team at PAG, led by manager Karen Noble.

Dispatches director, Jezza Neumann, said: “We’re trying to give a message that’s really important; that they’re not alone.

“Everybody says you can’t make films like this because no one will speak out. But if you keep going, you’ll find your Johns. But for them to put themselves on national television to bare their souls is huge. We’re just the messenger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Pallion Action Group is heaven. But we need to fund the community. It’s no good government after government relying on communities to fill the gap that they’re not filling.”