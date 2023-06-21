As the Cost of Living Crisis continues to bite, Geek Retreat Sunderland has teamed up with a local charity to ensure disadvantaged children don’t miss out on life’s basic needs.

While the increased demand for food banks is very much in the public eye, many families are struggling to provide items such as children’s clothing, cots, toddler beds, double prams and high chairs.

The list of most needed items has been provided by Love, Amelia - a charity set up in 2018 by Amelia's parents after she tragically passed away minutes after her birth.

The aim of the Sunderland based charity is to support children in the community and "give them the best start in life".

The popular gaming cafe on John Street, Sunniside, is now going to act as a donation point for the much needed items.

Franchisee, Stewart Brass, said: “We have worked with Love, Amelia before and we'd like to help again. Our customers at Geek Retreat have always been extremely generous, but we'd encourage anyone that can help with these items to come in store.

"Once we have the items we need to help with restocking, we'll ensure that they get to where they need to be.

“Families are struggling and we understand the need to support those children to ensure that they get life's basics."

Stewart Brass and Laura Green accepting donated items at Geek Retreat Sunderland.

Testimonies on the Love, Amelia website highlight the current need for children’s basic necessities.

One anonymous beneficiary said: "I can't put into words how grateful I am for the things you have given me. I never thought I would need to come to a charity for help but this year I have been desperate.

“Everything was so beautiful I couldn't believe it was all for me. The pram was absolutely beautiful and I feel so proud when I'm out.