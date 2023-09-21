Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At an awards ceremony at Gateshead’s Federation Brewery, the village took the title for the sixth time in a row. It was also named as Best Entry in Spring.

Winning is not just about beautiful flowers. There are stringent environmental criteria too and Washington is becoming the Manchester City of bloom. Washington Old Hall took a Best Tourist or Visitor Attraction gold too. Meanwhile Lambton Primary School took gold in the Schools category.

Washington Village had been named Best Overall Entry for the past two years, but was pipped for the 2023 crown by Cramlington.

Washington Village impressed the judges - yet again.

Washington Village in Bloom Society, aka The Bloomers, is chaired by Joan Atkinson who is keen to emphasise the work done by many volunteers.

She said: “We do all sorts of things and work with all sorts of people; the Prince’s Trust lads have been, the fire brigade came last year to help with the watering with their machine. What we do is all voluntary.

“The council cuts the grass, but basically it’s people giving their free time. It’s all year round. People think it’s just a bit of pruning or something, but it’s not.

“We pick up the leaves, put the Christmas tree up and do things all the time. It’s not just villagers either; people come to help from other areas. It’s great.”

Southwick Green was the deserved Urban Community winner.

Other Wearside success stories included Southwick, named as Urban Community winner for its beautiful Southwick Green.

Judges said: “They have achieved so much in a short time, transforming the Green into a welcoming, bright, colourful, and safe area which displays local history and exudes local pride.”

Best Grounds of a Hospital, University or Public Building went to the University of Sunderland, as: “The landscaping and overall standards of maintenance make for a tranquil setting for staff and students to enjoy.”

Seaham was presented with a silver gilt in the Coastal Resort category. Sunderland Echo image.

Also among the awards was Seaham, which was presented with a silver gilt in the Coastal Resort category.