Sunderland, Seaham, Washington and Southwick all win Northumbria in Bloom 2023 awards
At an awards ceremony at Gateshead’s Federation Brewery, the village took the title for the sixth time in a row. It was also named as Best Entry in Spring.
Winning is not just about beautiful flowers. There are stringent environmental criteria too and Washington is becoming the Manchester City of bloom. Washington Old Hall took a Best Tourist or Visitor Attraction gold too. Meanwhile Lambton Primary School took gold in the Schools category.
Washington Village had been named Best Overall Entry for the past two years, but was pipped for the 2023 crown by Cramlington.
Washington Village in Bloom Society, aka The Bloomers, is chaired by Joan Atkinson who is keen to emphasise the work done by many volunteers.
She said: “We do all sorts of things and work with all sorts of people; the Prince’s Trust lads have been, the fire brigade came last year to help with the watering with their machine. What we do is all voluntary.
“The council cuts the grass, but basically it’s people giving their free time. It’s all year round. People think it’s just a bit of pruning or something, but it’s not.
“We pick up the leaves, put the Christmas tree up and do things all the time. It’s not just villagers either; people come to help from other areas. It’s great.”
Other Wearside success stories included Southwick, named as Urban Community winner for its beautiful Southwick Green.
Judges said: “They have achieved so much in a short time, transforming the Green into a welcoming, bright, colourful, and safe area which displays local history and exudes local pride.”
Best Grounds of a Hospital, University or Public Building went to the University of Sunderland, as: “The landscaping and overall standards of maintenance make for a tranquil setting for staff and students to enjoy.”
Also among the awards was Seaham, which was presented with a silver gilt in the Coastal Resort category.
The judges said: “One of the town’s greatest strengths is its ability to encourage a wide range of community groups and individual volunteers of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in keeping Seaham free of litter, helping to plant and maintain themed tubs and borders full of perennials and tulips.”