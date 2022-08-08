Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Beaney and Dale Hector, part of an RHS nationwide judging team, were shown round Washington Village by Pauline Johnson and Joan Atkinson of Washington in Bloom, alongside Sarah Murray of Washington Old Hall.

The hall’s magnificent gardens were showcased along with the village green, pubs, Forge restaurant and Holy Trinity churchyard.

Washington is one of six finalists in the village section of Britain in Bloom 2022. The others are in Norfolk, Lincolnshire, Cumbria, County Tyrone and Lancashire, with the winner announced in London in early October.

The Washington in Bloom team.

The competition is not just about flowers. The three main principles are horticulture, environment and community. The Washington community has really pulled together and worked hard.

Ian Beaney said: “Traditionally Britain in Bloom was seen merely as a gardening competition; hanging baskets and summer bedding.

“But it has developed more into looking at committees holistically and how the local environment benefits communities, from health and wellbeing, biodiversity, social interaction.

“People realised over lockdown how important open spaces are. We have seen communities completely revitalised by groups of people coming together and saying ‘We are going to do something to make this place better.’

From left, Joan Atkinson and Pauline Johnson of Washington in Bloom with RHS judges Ian Beaney and Dale Hector.

“Ultimately that’s what Britain in Bloom is all about. Making places better.”

Dale Hector added: “Washington, like the other villages, is all about the community. Communities are a big part of what villages are all about. If it wasn’t for that you wouldn’t have such a lovely place to live.

“It’s nice to see the little ones involved with education, recycling, biodiversity, conservation and making it fun. Even for us adults it’s nice to have a bit of fun.

“If there’s one thing to say, it’s ‘Tell your story’. We’re here to encourage and support in any way we can and the RHS is very pleased to be part of that.”

Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Alison Smith and consort David Smith in Washington Village.

Washington in Bloom chair Joan Atkinson said: “We’re very proud to be in the running for Britain in Bloom. Our thanks to the community who have come out today to support us. We’re pleased to have the judges here on such a lovely day. Fingers and toes crossed!”