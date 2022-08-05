Everything from Minis to Roll Royces will be on display on Sunday (August 7) at Washington’s North East Land, Sea and Air Museum (NELSAM).
This year’s event has proved so popular among exhibitors, organisers have even had to turn some away due to lack of space.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” said NELSAM chairman David Charles, “a lot of car owners are itching to get out.
"Figures are up 20% on pre-Covid figures – people are fed up with being stuck in and are staying in the UK because they’re worried about their holidays being cancelled.”
NELSAM also has it’s own collection of vintage machinery, including a Clan Crusader made at Washington’s Crowther Industrial Estate.
The event is due to run from 10am – 4pm.
Tickets start from £3.50 for children and concessions and from £6.50 for adults, with discounted family tickets also on offer.