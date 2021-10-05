Washington Village celebrates ‘incredible win’ at 2021 Northumbria in Bloom awards

The trophy was collected at a ceremony in Gateshead by members of the Washington Village in Bloom Group. The judges considered three areas: horticulture, community and environment and decided that the beautiful village was best.

The competition covers the area between North Yorkshire and Berwick and categories are extensive from cities, towns, villages, church grounds, paying visitor attractions, hotels, pubs, allotments and care homes.

Washington Village in Bloom won a gold award and was named Best Village as they did in 2019. There were no awards in 2020.

Washington Village had great success at the Northumbria in Bloom awards for 2021, including the coveted Best Overall Entry prize.

The Cross Keys pub won gold for its hanging baskets and flower strewn barrels, a success repeated by Liberty Green for their rockery and box bed in the private residential category, while Washington Old Hall won gold for their conservation and nutty area.

Organisers say around 7,000 bulbs were planted to bring a dazzling variety of flowers to the village, which has the war memorial at its centre. A successful birdbox campaign was also launched.

But the Washington Village in Bloom Group has done much more than make the place look beautiful. They also provide practical help to the community.

Joan Atkinson, chair of the group, was surprised but delighted by the main award.

Washington Village in Bloom Group with their Best Overall Entry trophy at the Northumbria in Bloom awards 2021.

She said: “I think growing things has been important for people during covid. People have come to me and said how much they enjoyed coming to our village during lockdown.

“Forty-three birdboxes were put up throughout the village, some of them were modelled on local pubs. We did a birdbox trail which Scouts, Cubs and schools took part in.

“It’s not just about planting daffodils. We had a lady with a disabled husband who had lots of pots outside her house. They were put in her wheelie bin and stolen. We helped her replace them with fixed pots.

“We had some railings put up for another lady who was having problems with youths. It’s what we do for the community as well.

Ornate birdboxes can be seen around the village, including this one modelled on the Washington Arms pub.

“It’s an amazing result for a small village. This is normally won by towns; Durham City has won it tons. It’s an incredible win.”