The trophy was collected by the extraordinarily successful Washington in Bloom group at a prestigious ceremony in the Lancastrian Suite in Gateshead.

The judges considered three areas: horticulture, community and environment and decided that beautiful Washington was best. Again. They also won in 2021.

The other awards for Washington went to the Cross Keys pub which won a silver gilt, the graveyard of the Holy Trinity Church also took a silver gilt after being entered into the competition for the first time.

Washington Old Hall’s grounds went one better and won gold. Liberty Green’s rockery and box bed won gold and best in its particular category. The village itself also won gold as Best Village in its category.

A team of hard working volunteers have all played their part, with the Washington in Bloom group co-ordinating the efforts.

The group’s chair, a jubilant Joan Atkinson, said: “To win you have to do stuff for the community as well as for biodiversity – and make it look pretty.

“We’re really, really pleased. Absolutely stunned. How can you win it twice in a row?

“When they announced it right at the end for best overall entry, they said ‘And for the second year running…’ we all started to scream! It’s just incredible.

“We’ve got an amazing group of volunteers and we’ve had help this year from the Prince’s Trust who came and painted for a week in the village.

“The fire brigade came and helped to water the village when their fire engine was here. We also had Washington Wombles collecting litter. Then there was help from Washington Old Hall’s head gardener.

The Green is among Washington's delights.

"It’s a true community this little village.”

Washington Village is also in the final six of the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) Britain in Bloom competition, with the winner to be announced in October. Judges from the RHS took a careful look around Washington Village in August and were impressed.

