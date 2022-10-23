See inside this stunning remembrance garden in Southwick after scooping 'outstanding' accolade
The incredible remembrance garden created by volunteers in Southwick was awarded the highest level of ‘outstanding’ at the Northumbria in Bloom competition – Take a look inside the gardens.
Volunteers from Southwick Village Green Preservation Society worked with Southwick Altogether Raising Aspirations (SARA) throughout the summer this year to produce the stunning display surrounding Southwick War Memorial at Southwick Green.
The project was coordinated by SARA Community Engagement Worker, Vicki Neal and the plants were funded by a community chest grant sponsored by Southwick Councillors.
The SARA Project was set up in 2020 with the aim of breathing fresh life into the area to tackle a range of issues including crime and disorder, mental health and unemployment.
Take a look at these 9 fantastic photos of the gardens.