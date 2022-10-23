News you can trust since 1873
Take a look at these stunning pictures of the gardens in Southwick.

See inside this stunning remembrance garden in Southwick after scooping 'outstanding' accolade

The incredible remembrance garden created by volunteers in Southwick was awarded the highest level of ‘outstanding’ at the Northumbria in Bloom competition – Take a look inside the gardens.

By Georgina Cutler
2 days ago

Volunteers from Southwick Village Green Preservation Society worked with Southwick Altogether Raising Aspirations (SARA) throughout the summer this year to produce the stunning display surrounding Southwick War Memorial at Southwick Green.

The project was coordinated by SARA Community Engagement Worker, Vicki Neal and the plants were funded by a community chest grant sponsored by Southwick Councillors.

The SARA Project was set up in 2020 with the aim of breathing fresh life into the area to tackle a range of issues including crime and disorder, mental health and unemployment.

Take a look at these 9 fantastic photos of the gardens.

1. Beautiful

The plants were funded by a community chest which was sponsored by Southwick Councillors.

Photo: submitted

2. Pretty

The display was created during the summer this year.

Photo: submitted

3. Evening

The flower display looks fantastic from above.

Photo: submitted

4. Pink

The display was created by volunteers from Southwick Village Green Preservation Society.

Photo: submitted

