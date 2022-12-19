Sunderland's Geek Retreat hosts Christmas Toy Appeal - here's how you can donate
Sunderland’s Geek Retreat is hosting a Toy Appeal – and they need your help to help make a difference this Christmas.
The gaming cafe and shop in John Street has once again teamed up with local charity Love, Amelia for a Christmas Toy Appeal.
A charitable organisation based in Wearside, Love, Amelia provides new and pre-loved items to families living in Sunderland and South Tyneside who are experiencing hardship.
Until 12pm on Christmas Eve, anyone wishing to donate can call into the shop anytime between 11am and 10pm to drop off a new or pre-owned toy in good condition.
As an added incentive, anyone dropping off a gift worth £5 and over will receive a free hot drink or milkshake and anyone donating a gift worth £10 or over will receive a free meal at the cafe.
Stewart Brass, who runs the Sunderland Geek Retreat franchise with partner Laura Green, said they’d already had a great response.
"We’ve already had several donations with today alone one kind-hearted customer donating over £100 worth of brand-new toys for the little ones and we will of course be donating some items ourselves,” he said. “But even if it’s just one extra toy you put in your basket when you’re out Christmas shopping, it all makes a difference. We take toys for all ages.”
Since opening in April 2021 in a once-empty unit, Geek Retreat has proved hugely popular, with the Sunderland branch being one of the most-successful branches in the franchise.
Stewart said: “Business at Geek Retreat Sunderland has been booming this year, despite the difficult climate and it’s all thanks to the wonderful people of Sunderland and the amazing communities we have built up who come week after week to support us.
"We’ve become a really strong destination venue which appeals to both families as well as the generally ‘geeky’ crowd.
"We’re coming up to two years in business and we’re looking forward to another strong year in 2023, continuing to grow the store.”
Stewart and Laura opened the store after noticing a gap in the local market for all things ‘geeky’, from gaming events and superhero movie merchandise to anime and sci-fi.