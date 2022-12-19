Sunderland's Geek Retreat hosts Christmas Toy Appeal - here's how you can donate

The gaming cafe and shop in John Street has once again teamed up with local charity Love, Amelia for a Christmas Toy Appeal.

A charitable organisation based in Wearside, Love, Amelia provides new and pre-loved items to families living in Sunderland and South Tyneside who are experiencing hardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until 12pm on Christmas Eve, anyone wishing to donate can call into the shop anytime between 11am and 10pm to drop off a new or pre-owned toy in good condition.

Geek Retreat Christmas toy appeal. From left Gemma Wilkinson, Gillian Pickles from Love Amelia charity and Laura Green.

As an added incentive, anyone dropping off a gift worth £5 and over will receive a free hot drink or milkshake and anyone donating a gift worth £10 or over will receive a free meal at the cafe.

Stewart Brass, who runs the Sunderland Geek Retreat franchise with partner Laura Green, said they’d already had a great response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve already had several donations with today alone one kind-hearted customer donating over £100 worth of brand-new toys for the little ones and we will of course be donating some items ourselves,” he said. “But even if it’s just one extra toy you put in your basket when you’re out Christmas shopping, it all makes a difference. We take toys for all ages.”

Since opening in April 2021 in a once-empty unit, Geek Retreat has proved hugely popular, with the Sunderland branch being one of the most-successful branches in the franchise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart Brass from Geek Retreat dropping off gifts to Gillian Pickles from Love, Amelia last Christmas

Stewart said: “Business at Geek Retreat Sunderland has been booming this year, despite the difficult climate and it’s all thanks to the wonderful people of Sunderland and the amazing communities we have built up who come week after week to support us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve become a really strong destination venue which appeals to both families as well as the generally ‘geeky’ crowd.

"We’re coming up to two years in business and we’re looking forward to another strong year in 2023, continuing to grow the store.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart and Laura opened the store after noticing a gap in the local market for all things ‘geeky’, from gaming events and superhero movie merchandise to anime and sci-fi.

Laura Green and Stewart Brass opened the store in John Street in 2021