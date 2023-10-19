Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) has been installed on outbuildings next to the park’s car park entrance on Silksworth Road.

Lib Dem councillors for Doxford, Paul Gibson and Heather Fagan, say they have funded the installation as part of a bid to increase the number of the life-saving machines across the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The councillors worked with local charity the Red Sky Foundation, who supplied and installed defibrillator. The Sunderland-based organisation raises money for heart care facilities across the North East.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Paul Gibson with the defibrillator at the entrance to the park.

It is the fifth new device in the Doxford Park area, following on from recently-installed defibrillators at the Oak Tree Farm Pub, the Doxy Lad pub, Portland Academy and the Box Youth Project in Hall Farm.

Cllr Gibson said: “I hope that no one ever needs to use this new device, but having a defibrillator in Doxford Park could be a lifeline if anyone visiting the park ever needs it.

“A defibrillator can increase the chances of surviving a cardiac arrest from 5% to 75% so we want to see as many as possible installed in public places in Doxford and across our city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To use it, call 999 to access the machine and get advice, begin CPR, switch on the device, apply the pads and let the machine do the rest. More info on how to use a defibrillator is available at www.redskyfoundation.com.

Emma and Sergio Petrucci. Sunderland Echo image.

“We want to see Sunderland Council keep working to improve coverage of defibrillators across the city in conjunction with great community groups and charities like the British Heart Foundation and the Sunderland-based Red Sky Foundation – but also to increase publicity and awareness about where AEDs are located and how they can be accessed in an emergency."

Sergio and Emma set up the charity three years ago to support the Children’s Heart Unit at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, after their daughter Luna underwent life-saving surgery.