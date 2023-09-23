2 . Doxford Park

Doxford Park doesn't get as many visitors as larger parks, but it's steeped in history and character. Originally a garden for the home of shipbuilder Charles Doxford, Doxford Hall and its grounds were bequeathed to the city in the late 1960s. Friends of Doxford Park do a great job of promoting the park and ran a crowdfunding campaign to enhance the city's only walled garden. Known as the 'Secret Garden', it's housed within the park. Photo: National World