The nip in the air and the fall of the leaves means autumn is well on its way.
If you’re looking to get your steps in and take in the season, here’s some places in and around the city that are ideal for an autumnal walk.
1. Hylton Riverside
Follow the path on the north side of the river at Hylton Riverside for a great vantage point of the Northern Spire. Other landmarks to look out for include the abandoned concrete tug SS Cretehauser and Claxheugh Rock Photo: National World
2. Doxford Park
Doxford Park doesn't get as many visitors as larger parks, but it's steeped in history and character. Originally a garden for the home of shipbuilder Charles Doxford, Doxford Hall and its grounds were bequeathed to the city in the late 1960s. Friends of Doxford Park do a great job of promoting the park and ran a crowdfunding campaign to enhance the city's only walled garden. Known as the 'Secret Garden', it's housed within the park. Photo: National World
3. Hawthorn Dene
For a dramatic walk of unspoilt countryside and coastline, try the Hawthorn Hive Trail, a 5km trail through Hawthorne Dene, near Seaham. Walk through the woodland, under the impressive viaduct and down to the beach. Make sure to catch the Palominos coffee van at the entrance to the Dene before it closes for the Winter season. Photo: National World
4. Sculpture Trail, Sunderland Riverside
From the well-known steel tree which looms large in the shadow of Wearmouth Bridge to intricately-carved stone steps which descend into the ebb and flow of the River Wear, there’s a host of striking artworks to spot at St Peter’s Riverside. Created over a decade from 1991 to 2001 by sculptor Colin Wilbourn and writer Chaz Brenchley, the St Peter’s Riverside Sculpture Trail honours the city’s rich past. But have you spotted them all? There's 13 artworks in total. Photo: Picture by David Allan