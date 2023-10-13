Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An application has been made for empty premises at 138 Newcastle Road.

If successful, the applicant intends to sell alcohol from the store between 7am and 3am, every day.

Opponents say the former Boozebuster had been a source of trouble in the area prior to it closing down.

Local resident Lisa Wilde and Cllr Hartnack are firmly opposed to the application.

The now-empty shop is in the Fulwell ward and one of its three representatives is Conservative Cllr Michael Hartnack.

He said: “An application to sell alcohol in a settled residential area until 3am is an outrage and must be refused on the basis of the potential for crime and disorder, public safety and prevention of causing a public nuisance.

“I have many years of experience as a senior police officer and if any alcohol licence is approved for the applicant and premises in this instance, I will consider it an outrage, given the history of alcohol sales at this location.”

Another resident called Joanne is quoted as saying: “I believe I speak for the majority of local residents who are very disappointed and angry to hear of the current application to sell alcohol in retail premises on Newcastle Road

An application has been made to the council to sell alcohol at the shop from 7am to 3am. Sunderland Echo image.

"We all have very vivid memories of antisocial and criminal behaviour that was related to a previous shop that sold alcohol in this area.

"We expect Sunderland Council to uphold their key licensing objectives when considering this application and supporting local residents in rejecting it."

Cllr Hartnack has sent 250 letters, advising residents how they might object.

Sunderland City Council said: “We can confirm a licensing application has been received for these premises.

“The council has received a number of representations objecting to the application and officers are currently liaising with other public bodies and individuals in relation to these.

“In line with the requirements of the Licensing Act 2003, consultation also continues until the end of the month (October 29).

“Subject to the liaison work and consultation process, the application would then be referred to the licensing sub-committee for consideration within 20 working days.”