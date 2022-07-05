Fantastic photos as Sunderland's Portland Academy students get to go to the ball as prom night returns

Year 14 and Year 11 students donned their glad rags for the red carpet event on Friday July 1 which was hosted at the school.

Assistant Headteacher Karen Hart said: “After two years of the prom being cancelled or very low key, Year 11 and 14 students at Portland Academy enjoyed a fantastic evening.

"The Prom is seen as a rite of passage where our young people join socially for an amazing night. There is never a cost to families to make sure the event is accessible to all and its success is all down to the great efforts of a dedicated staff team."