Fantastic photos as Sunderland's Portland Academy students get to go to the ball as prom night returns

After two years of Covid cancellations, youngster at Portland Academy have been able to enjoy their leavers prom.

After two years of Covid cancellations, youngsters from Portland Academy finally got to go to their ball as the school’s leavers prom made a welcome return.

By Neil Fatkin
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 11:59 am

Year 14 and Year 11 students donned their glad rags for the red carpet event on Friday July 1 which was hosted at the school.

Assistant Headteacher Karen Hart said: “After two years of the prom being cancelled or very low key, Year 11 and 14 students at Portland Academy enjoyed a fantastic evening.

"The Prom is seen as a rite of passage where our young people join socially for an amazing night. There is never a cost to families to make sure the event is accessible to all and its success is all down to the great efforts of a dedicated staff team."

Check out the photographs of the students enjoying their final night together.

1. Dressed for the occasion

Year 14 student Georgiana Falivene in her prom dress.

Photo: Portland Academy

2. Dressed to impress

Year 14 pupil Nathan Morris-Francis in suit and shades.

Photo: Portland Academy

3. Sharing the moment

Year 14 student Hassan Mohammed with teaching assistants Ana Mateus and Angela Archer.

Photo: Portland Academy

4. All smiles

Year 14 student Jack Brown is all smiles at the school's prom night.

Photo: Portland Academy

