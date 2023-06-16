Birthday honours MBEs for Red Sky Foundation founders Sergio and Emma Petrucci

Sunderland charity champion Sergio Petrucci has received his very own birthday honour from King Charles.

Sergio and Emma Petrucci with the Red Sky Foundation's latest defibrillator, installed at the Stadium of Light

Sergio and wife Emma have been awarded MBEs in the King's birthday honours announced today, Friday, June 16.

But the letter informing the couple of their nominations was sent on Sergio's own 47th birthday last month and arrived the following day.

More than £950,000

Sergio and Emma set up Red Sky Foundation three years ago to support the Children’s Heart Unit at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, after their daughter Luna underwent life-saving surgery.

The couple wanted to express their thanks by raising money to help fund machines, equipment, specialist nursing care, holistic treatment, as well as hosting an annual Red Sky Ball and various fundraising challenges throughout the year.

They have now raised more than £950,000 to support the unit and have branched out to community and educational work, as well funding the provision of more than 400 publicly-available defibrillators across the region.

Last year, they set up a Defibrillator Programme that will provide 100 grassroots football locations with a free machine.

'Overwhelmed'

The foundation has bought two echocardiogram heart scanners for local hospitals and helped to secure a specialist Fontan nursing post in the region; the first of its kind in the UK.

Sergio and Emma admitted to being taken aback by their award: "We were overwhelmed," said Emma.

"We just could not believe it ."

Emma and Sergio Petrucci have been awarded MBEs in the birthday honours list

Sergio has been amazed by the kind of people with whom they will be sharing their honour: "I have been reading through the names of those who have received awards and there are people who have been doing good work for all their lives," he said.

