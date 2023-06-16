News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison

Birthday honours MBEs for Red Sky Foundation founders Sergio and Emma Petrucci

By Kevin Clark
Published 16th Jun 2023, 22:30 BST- 2 min read

Sunderland charity champion Sergio Petrucci has received his very own birthday honour from King Charles.

Sergio and Emma Petrucci with the Red Sky Foundation's latest defibrillator, installed at the Stadium of LightSergio and Emma Petrucci with the Red Sky Foundation's latest defibrillator, installed at the Stadium of Light
Sergio and Emma Petrucci with the Red Sky Foundation's latest defibrillator, installed at the Stadium of Light

Sergio and wife Emma have been awarded MBEs in the King's birthday honours announced today, Friday, June 16.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the letter informing the couple of their nominations was sent on Sergio's own 47th birthday last month and arrived the following day.

Most Popular

More than £950,000

Sergio and Emma set up Red Sky Foundation three years ago to support the Children’s Heart Unit at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, after their daughter Luna underwent life-saving surgery.

The couple wanted to express their thanks by raising money to help fund machines, equipment, specialist nursing care, holistic treatment, as well as hosting an annual Red Sky Ball and various fundraising challenges throughout the year.

They have now raised more than £950,000 to support the unit and have branched out to community and educational work, as well funding the provision of more than 400 publicly-available defibrillators across the region.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year, they set up a Defibrillator Programme that will provide 100 grassroots football locations with a free machine.

'Overwhelmed'

The foundation has bought two echocardiogram heart scanners for local hospitals and helped to secure a specialist Fontan nursing post in the region; the first of its kind in the UK.

Sergio and Emma admitted to being taken aback by their award: "We were overwhelmed," said Emma.

"We just could not believe it ."

Emma and Sergio Petrucci have been awarded MBEs in the birthday honours listEmma and Sergio Petrucci have been awarded MBEs in the birthday honours list
Emma and Sergio Petrucci have been awarded MBEs in the birthday honours list

Sergio has been amazed by the kind of people with whom they will be sharing their honour: "I have been reading through the names of those who have received awards and there are people who have been doing good work for all their lives," he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is unbelievable that an ordinary couple from Sunderland could be awarded such a prestigious acknowledgement - but we have some great partnerships with organisations, schools and local communities and we have the support of amazing fund-raisers and volunteers."

Related topics:NominationsCommunity