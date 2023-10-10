News you can trust since 1873
Concern over 'inconsiderate parking' outside two Sunderland schools

Parents have spoken out against ‘inconsiderate’ parkers outside two Sunderland schools.
By Tony Gillan
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:05 BST
St Mary’s Catholic Primary and Barbara Priestman Academy sit beside each other on Meadowside, which connects Durham Road and Queen Alexandra Road in the Barnes area.

A good number of vehicles park on Meadowside at most times. But the road becomes a particular bottleneck when it’s home time for pupils.

Cars are parked on pavements, particularly on corners, making visibility difficult and forcing young pedestrians on to the road.

There are yellow zig-zag lines on the road outside the schools, but some parents and grandparents fear this is not enough and want more to be done.

One of them told the Echo: “Over the last six months the parking has got progressively worse with some individuals double parking on the paths. Now the children from age three have to walk on the road as they can’t get past on the path.

“This is urgent. The road markings need to be yellow lines. It’s not fair for the children. The people who are doing this have no regard for anyone but themselves.

“Also the lollipop lady retired almost two years ago and has never been replaced, so Queen Alexandra Road is almost impossible to cross without speeding drivers on both sides on the road.”

There are two lollipop people at the Durham Road end of Meadowside as it is a two-stage crossing, which means it has a pedestrian island.

A spokesperson said Sunderland City Council would take the issue seriously.

In a statement, they said: “Earlier this year we held an ‘inconsiderate parking’ campaign on Meadowside, with the aim of highlighting the dangers of inconsiderate short term parking around schools, and to discourage unsafe parking outside both St Mary’s and Barbara Priestman schools.

“Our officers routinely visit school sites throughout the city to enforce the school keep clear markings, and the council is able to support schools to create travel plans that can help to reduce inconsiderate parking around their entrances.

“Recruitment is ongoing to fill the school crossing patrol officer role at the Queen Alexandra site.

“Two patrol officers are on Durham Road because it is a two-stage crossing with a central reservation on a major road to and from the city centre.”

