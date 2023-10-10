Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Mary’s Catholic Primary and Barbara Priestman Academy sit beside each other on Meadowside, which connects Durham Road and Queen Alexandra Road in the Barnes area.

A good number of vehicles park on Meadowside at most times. But the road becomes a particular bottleneck when it’s home time for pupils.

Cars are parked on pavements, particularly on corners, making visibility difficult and forcing young pedestrians on to the road.

Parking outside the schools can make life difficult for both pedestrians and motorists. Sunderland Echo image.

There are yellow zig-zag lines on the road outside the schools, but some parents and grandparents fear this is not enough and want more to be done.

One of them told the Echo: “Over the last six months the parking has got progressively worse with some individuals double parking on the paths. Now the children from age three have to walk on the road as they can’t get past on the path.

“This is urgent. The road markings need to be yellow lines. It’s not fair for the children. The people who are doing this have no regard for anyone but themselves.

“Also the lollipop lady retired almost two years ago and has never been replaced, so Queen Alexandra Road is almost impossible to cross without speeding drivers on both sides on the road.”

Some parking forces pedestrians on to the road. Sunderland Echo image.

There are two lollipop people at the Durham Road end of Meadowside as it is a two-stage crossing, which means it has a pedestrian island.

A spokesperson said Sunderland City Council would take the issue seriously.

In a statement, they said: “Earlier this year we held an ‘inconsiderate parking’ campaign on Meadowside, with the aim of highlighting the dangers of inconsiderate short term parking around schools, and to discourage unsafe parking outside both St Mary’s and Barbara Priestman schools.

“Our officers routinely visit school sites throughout the city to enforce the school keep clear markings, and the council is able to support schools to create travel plans that can help to reduce inconsiderate parking around their entrances.

“Recruitment is ongoing to fill the school crossing patrol officer role at the Queen Alexandra site.