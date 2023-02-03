Sunderland school’s music hits the mark after winning prestigious award

The school has been awarded the Sunderland Music Mark award in recognition of its “commitment to providing a high-quality music education for all children and young people”.

The Meadowside school’s music curriculum was created by Elizabeth Paget, music lead at the school, singing teacher and semi-professional singer Laura Parkin, and violin teacher Emma Mapplebeck.

Mrs Paget said: “We are really chuffed we have won this award. It’s nice to have recognition for the school and to know they value everything we do.

“Sunderland Music Hub provides a space and events for us to take the children to, training for teachers and networking opportunities.

“Sunderland is a great place for music. Sunderland Music Hub always promotes music and has always been supportive of us. In Sunderland, there’s the new music venue, The Fire Station; Seventeen Nineteen, the former Holy Trinity Church; and we’re getting a new arena, so music is big in Sunderland.”

Music Mark is a national programme which “celebrates schools who are committed to providing a high-quality music education”. It’s the second time St Mary’s has received the prestigious award.

(left to right) Elizabeth Paget, Emma Mapplebeck and Laura Parkin celebrating their Music Mark award with pupils from St Mary’s Catholic Primary School..

Headteacher Martin Clephane said: “Music is a big part of the curriculum in our school and links to other subject areas. We’ve a great music team. Mrs Paget and Miss Parkin frequently work with Sunderland Music Hub and around Sunderland to promote music to our pupils.

“We are delighted to be awarded the Music Mark.”