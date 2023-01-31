After 17 years as a primary school teacher, Madeleine Wilson is joining the Tiny Tweeties team and will be delivering educational music sessions for families in Central Durham and Houghton from March this year.

With her wealth of experience in the classroom, Madeleine says she loves seeing children flourish and grow.

She said: “It is a privilege to play a part in a child’s development. I have always believed that children learn in a wide range of ways, and music is a wonderful way to enhance learning.”

Madeleine has a huge love of music and is a member of a ladies’ choir, performing and singing in public since 2009. On becoming a mam in 2012, it was natural that music was going to be important in the learning journey of her daughter.

Madeleine said: “Tiny Tweeties was the obvious choice and, from my first session, I knew it was perfect for us. Within the happy, nurturing and fun sessions, parents and grandparents were creating special bonds with their children while important social networks between parents were developing. Tiny Tweeties soon became an important part of our routine.”

Having attended Tiny Tweeties with her own children and seeing the impact that the sessions make, Madeleine decided to join the team last year, and embarked upon training and development sessions with Tiny Tweeties directors Chris and Rachael Hair.

She will be running sessions at Framwellgate Moor Youth & Community Centre in Durham, and St. Barnabas Church Hall in Houghton.

Chris and Rachael started Tiny Tweeties in Ashbrooke, Sunderland in 2010. After building up their own business for eight years they began offering franchise opportunities in 2018, allowing others to run sessions in their own area.

Rachael said: “We’re thrilled that Madeleine is coming on board and that we are able to expand and offer sessions in this new area of the North East region. We believe families in Durham and Houghton will get so much from attending her classes."

To learn more about Madeleine’s sessions or to book your place at Tiny Tweeties Durham and Houghton, visit www.tinytweeties.co.uk/centraldurhamhoughton