Mary Dean, 68, from Cornwall was raising money for her local social club and the Cornwall Air Ambulance by riding the 2,000-mile trip from The Lizard to The Shetlands and back; Britain’s most southerly and northerly points.

On Monday, June 19 she arrived at the Premier Inn in Washington. Some time between 8pm and 7am, Mary’s Suzuki VS800 Intruder was stolen. It was later found burned out. She had owned the bike since 2011.

A deeply upset Mary had to return to Cornwall by rail. Among other possessions yet to be found are a Tigger soft toy which has been riding pillion with her for over 20 years. Mary is a well-known figure in the biking community where she is herself known as Tigger.

The bike, with Tigger on board, before both were stolen and destroyed by yobs in Washington.

She said: “I’d been on a bike ride from the most southerly point in England to the Shetlands, as far north as I could get on my motorbike.

“Coming back we got as far as Washington Premier Inn and parked up for the night. I let the bike cool down and I covered it. I had something to eat, went to sleep, got up at seven o’clock in the morning and it was gone.

“In the luggage is what we call a cut; a waistcoat which has got badges on from the last 25 years. Some are from rallies. Quite a few are from rallies that don’t exist any more, so the badges are precious to me.

“That’s all my memories from 25 years of rallying that’s been taken. Probably destroyed.

Mary Dean's beloved Suzuki was found burned out on Kestrel Close in Ayton.

“I’m so grateful for everyone that’s been trying to help, but I’ve found that it’s been burned out.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Officers received a report that sometime between 1am and 7am on Tuesday, a motorbike and several other items had been stolen from outside a hotel on Emerson Road, Washington.

“The motorbike was later found burnt out in nearby Kestrel Close.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information regarding the theft should use the Tell Us Something page of our website, or call 101 quoting 078493G/23.”