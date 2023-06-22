Man in critical condition after collision between electric bike and car in Sunderland city centre

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward after the incident, which happened in the early hours of Thursday, June 22.

Northumbria Police received a report of the collision between an electric bike and a car on Holmeside, not far from the junction with Blandford Street, shortly after 1am.

The e-bike had been travelling westbound when – for reasons yet to be established – it collided with a black VW Golf, police said.

The collision happened on Holmeside at around 1am on Thursday morning, June 23.

Emergency services attended the scene and a 30-year-old man, who is believed to be the rider of the e-bike, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The force said the man’s next of kin have been informed, and he remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The driver of the VW Golf remained at the scene of the collision and is currently assisting officers with their enquiries into the incident.

An investigation has been launched by the force’s Motor Patrols team, to try to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision. Officers are now appealing to the public for more information.

A number of witnesses have already been spoken to, but officers are now asking for any other witnesses who are yet to come forward to get in touch with them as soon as possible.

Sergeant Steven Chappell of Northumbria Police said: “This was a serious collision that has left a man in a critical condition in hospital.

“An investigation is underway, and we are determined to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and speak to anyone who may have information that could help us.

“We would like to hear from any further motorists or witnesses who might have saw what happened in the moments leading up to the collision, and especially anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage.

“Your support could massively assist our investigation.”