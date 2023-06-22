Sunderland woman kicked police officer in testicles after arrest

A woman who kicked a policeman in the testicles caused more feign than pain in her victim, her defence solicitor told magistrates.

David Forrester insisted footage of Katie Brennan’s assault be shown to a court to prove it was not as serious as the officer made out in statement testimony.

Brennan, 30, struck him once in his private parts with her left foot while being placed in the back of a police van after her arrest at home in St Marks Crescent, Millfield, Sunderland.

She had dialled 999 after a man caused damage to her front door but was herself detained when checks showed a warrant outstanding for her.

Brennan, who was born a man, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating of an emergency worker on Friday, December 9.

In his statement, the officer said the incident could have had a “severe and long-lasting impact” and had been “extremely reckless”.

But Mr Forrester said the video, taken from a police body worn camera, showed very minimal contact.

He told magistrates: “It’s quite evident why I wanted you to see the video. It’s quite different to the evidence from the officer that it could have changed his life.

“She had called the police because her door was damaged by an unknown male. The police confirmed there was damage.

“Someone at the police station checked up and found that there was another matter from which nothing came to nothing.

“What she did was petulant, but there was no risk or damage. The officer’s first reaction wasn’t to say ‘Ouch’, it was to say, ‘I’ll do you for assault’.

“I suggest you put this about as low as you can. The defendant has no offences since 2020.”

Prosecutor Glenda Beck told the hearing police were called at 2.30am by the defendant who reported her door had been kicked.

Mrs Beck added: “Body worn was activated. The officer was aware a colleague had arrested Ms Brennan for an outstanding matter.

“She was put in handcuffs but began to resist and struggle. She dragged her feet on the ground.

“At the police vehicle, she was guided towards the cage. She used her left to kick the crotch area and kick him in the testicles.”