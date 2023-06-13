Using recently collected data, Mattress Online gave the city a score of 8.21 out of 10. The UK’s largest 20 most populated cities were looked at.

The survey looked at a total of 651,094 reviews of the 20 biggest hotels in each city using a language processing tool looking for negative mentions of “noise”, “sleep” and “bed” and variations of those words.

Edinburgh was second on 8.1, with Belfast third on 7.14.

Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Alison Smith officially opening the new Holiday Inn Sunderland in Keel Square in December 2022; with general manager Rob Dixon, athlete Steve Cram and Sharon Appleby of Sunderland BID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bottom of the league was Birmingham on 2.5, just below Nottingham on 2.62 and Cardiff on 2.74. London was fifth top on 6.67. Perhaps surprisingly the capital was also named “Best city for quiet nights”.

Out of 1,785 reviews of a stay in Sunderland’s hotels, just 48, or 3.84%, found fault with their sleep or their beds. This meant Sunderland was also top of the Best Sleep Reviews table.

Worst sleep reviews went to Newport with 9.57% giving negative reviews, very slightly ahead of Hull on 9.56% then Swansea on 8.7%.

Mattress Online said of Sunderland: “With reviews being the least negative overall, this port city seems perfect for city-breakers looking for a good night’s rest.

The Premier Inn near Sunderland Minster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sunderland may not be the first place that comes to mind when you’re after a relaxing weekend away, but the numbers don’t lie. This industrious city scored 8.2 out of 10 for overall sleep quality.

“Experts say access to green spaces improves sleep, and that’s very true in Sunderland, which features Mowbray and Herrington Country Parks.

“But it was the quality of sleep – with just 3.8% of reviews regarding sleep coming in as negative – and the low noise levels that have awarded Sunderland the top spot.”

Sunderland’s hotels have had a busy time lately, with three huge concerts at the Stadium of Light from superstars Beyoncé and Pink leading to a surge in bookings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad