A key part of the £500 million Riverside masterplan which is changing the face of Sunderland, the 120-bed hotel, will help accommodate the influx of construction workers as they transform the old Vaux site, while also hosting leisure visitors to the city.

It opens to the public on Wednesday (December 14) and is already fully booked for its first night of business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the ground floor, an open lobby and bar is open from breakfast through to evening meals for hotel and non-residents.

First look inside Sunderland's new Holiday Inn

In addition to meals, it serves Starbucks drinks and snacks and, with free high-speed WIFI, it is also hoping to attract remote workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are four types of rooms, starting at £79 a night, across the four storeys:

*80 doubles

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Alison Smith officially opens the new Holiday Inn Sunderland in Keel Square with general manager Rob Dixon, Steve Cram CBE and chief executive at Sunderland BID Sharon Appleby.

*30 twins

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Two premium rooms

*Eight accessible rooms

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents also have the option of using a gym suite which overlooks Keel Square.

Holiday Inn Sunderland in Keel Square is due to open this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far the hotel, which is developed and operated by Madison Cairn, has created 50 new jobs for the city, with more set to become available in the coming months.

Rob Dixon, general manager at Holiday Inn Sunderland, said the team is looking forward to doing their bit for the regeneration of the city centre, which has been hailed as one of the most ambitious in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This has been the most anticipated hotel opening I’ve even been involved with,” he said. “We’re at the heart of all the ongoing regeneration and we feel proud to be a part of that.

“If you can’t support visitors to the local economy, a city doesn’t have a local economy, so hotels play a major role in that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holiday Inn Sunderland in Keel Square is due to open this week.

"This is an ideal location with Culture House being built opposite, the work taking place on Riverside, the new footbridge and the plans for the arena on the old Crowtree site, as well as all the excellent productions heading to the Empire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are fortunate to be slap bang in the middle of all that.”

As well as the hotel itself, the new building houses four large leisure units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has already been announced that Botanist will take one unit, the hospitality group behind Bar Luga in another, with another big bar set to be announced shortly.

The fourth unit is expected to house a retailer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bars are due to open in time for summer 2023 and there will also be outdoor seating around the space.

Holiday Inn Sunderland in Keel Square is due to open this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Keel Square is going to be buzzing by next year,” said Rob. “It’s going to be a real major boost for the nighttime economy.”

Officially opening the hotel with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Cllr Alison Smith, the Mayor of Sunderland, said: “It’s a pleasure to officially open the Holiday Inn at Keel Square, which has already made such a positive difference to the city centre skyline and – I have no doubt – will support the revival of Riverside Sunderland as the area draws in more visitors for business or pleasure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The transformation of Sunderland city centre over the last few years has been phenomenal. With leisure venues like the Auditorium complete, Culture House to come, and lots of bars, restaurants and eateries on their way, this hotel is right at the heart of this regenerated quarter, ready to warmly welcome people to our fast-changing city.”

Sharon Appleby, chief executive at the Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID), said: “Holiday Inn is another brilliant addition to the ever-changing city centre offering. Hotels like this are crucial for Sunderland as it allows more people to come and stay whether that’s for business or for a social trip. It’s a great location in the heart of Riverside Sunderland and I’m very much looking forward to working with Rob and his team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel has also partnered with Sunderland City Runs, launched in 2010, the event attracts thousands of runners and spectators every year, from around the region and further afield.

Organisers of the event will be working closely with Holiday Inn Sunderland to promote the annual festival of running, and the city centre routes. The partnership with will include special room rates for a limited number of guests who book rooms for the weekend of the runs, with the option of extending the stay over four nights from May 5, including the additional Bank Holiday on May 8 for the coronation of King Charles III.

Advertisement Hide Ad

British athlete, Steve Cram, who organises the races, said: “Holiday Inn is an excellent addition to the city centre and we’re delighted to welcome the hotel as a partner of the Sunderland City Runs, which take place on the doorstep. The area around Keel Square has emerged as a vibrant hub for Sunderland. It’s the ideal base for our event and Holiday Inn adds another dimension to that.

“In organising the races over the years, we’ve come up with a lot of great ideas for urban running routes. I was pleased to share a few of those with Holiday Inn Sunderland to encourage guests to try a bit of active exploration of the city. Hopefully, some of them will be inspired to make a return visit and join us for the Sunderland City Runs on May 7 next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue is now open for bookings and enquiries, which can be made here: https://www.ihg.com/holidayinn/destinations/gb/en/united-kingdom/sunderland-hotels

Holiday Inn Sunderland in Keel Square is due to open this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holiday Inn Sunderland in Keel Square is due to open this week.

Holiday Inn Sunderland in Keel Square is due to open this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holiday Inn Sunderland in Keel Square is due to open this week.