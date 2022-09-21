A new addition has been announced for Keel Square

It’s been revealed that Vaulkhard Group, the pub group behind Newcastle success stories Barluga, The Bridge Tavern and Redhouse, will be opening their first Sunderland site in one of the four large hospitality units beneath the £18m Holiday Inn.

It joins the previously-announced Botanist, which was announced over the summer, with two other major names to be confirmed.

The exact identity and brand of the Vaulkhard Group’s Keel square bar will be announced soon, but it’s been confirmed it will serve food and drinks during the day and into the evening.

The Holiday Inn in Keel Square

The pub group has been operating in the region for 30 years. The new venue will be the firm’s nineteenth in the North East, its first south of Tyneside, and

Oliver Vaulkhard, founder of Vaulkhard Group, said it’s an exciting time to be a part of Sunderland’s regeneration.

“We have only looked to Newcastle and further north for new venues in the past, but there really is a sense that Sunderland is transforming, and we want to be part of that,” said Ollie.

“This really is urban regeneration on scale that is going on at Riverside Sunderland, and we see the opportunity that presents for us as a group. There’s such positive energy about the place, and the right people are around the table driving the regeneration of Sunderland.

The Bridge Tavern is one of the pub group's popular bars

"People who believe in the city, have a vision for its transformation and also have the skills and connections to deliver it. It’s a really exciting time to be coming to the city.”

The venue will stand next door to award-winning bar and restaurant The Botanist – famed for its botanical interiors, quirky cocktails, signature hanging kebabs, live music offering, and venues adorned with tropical plants and foliage – delivering a complementary offer.

Ollie added: “Alongside The Botanist and the bars and restaurants already in the city centre, we believe we can create a really compelling offer, that will support the daytime and evening economy in the city and provide great places for the many thousands of people who will live and work in Riverside Sunderland to enjoy.”

One of four retail and leisure spaces at street-level beneath the soon-to-be-completed hotel, Vaulkhard Group will create around 30 new jobs, as well as delivering a stylish new venue for residents and visitors to enjoy.

The Town Wall

An exact opening date is yet to be confirmed, but the company has applied to the council’s licencing team to enable it to trade from the unit and the aim is spring 2023. Keel Square is at the epicentre of Riverside Sunderland, the award-winning new urban quarter that is being held up nationally as the UK’s most ambitious regeneration project.

Vaulkhard Group’s move to Sunderland has been supported by Sunderland City Council, forming a key new addition to the leisure offer.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Vaulkhard Group to the city – a brilliant new addition to Sunderland and testament to the transformative effect of the work we’re doing at Riverside Sunderland.

“We want Sunderland to be a spectacular place to live, work and play, so attracting operators of this calibre to add to the city centre offer we already have is brilliant.”

Some of the food served up at BarLuga

The bar is part of the new £18m 120-bed Holiday Inn Hotel at Keel Square which is close to completion. North East based property firm Bradley Hall assisted in bringing Vaulkhard Group to Sunderland.

Neil Hart, group managing director at the firm, said: “We’re pleased to have supported Vaulkhard Group with its move into Sunderland. We’re sure it will be a huge success and will really enhance the city’s hospitality and leisure offering.”