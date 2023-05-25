All hail the pink army of Race For Life runners as event returns to Sunderland

All hail the pink army which is about to tackle cancer in Sunderland.

Helping the fight against cancer

The Race for Life, in which runners tackle a course for charity and dress in pink, is back this Sunday at Herrington Country Park.

You might be doing, 3k 5k, 10k or a mud-filled route.

More than 1,500 people took part in 2022 and the event has been a Wearside favourite for years.

Doing their bit for charity in 2008.

Thousands of pounds raised

It's not about winning the race but more about winning the fight to help people with cancer. And thanks to you all hundreds of thousands of pounds has been raised.

Have a look at the impressive runners who did their bit in years gone by including 2005, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2018 and 2022. And if you are taking part on Sunday, well done - and be proud, very proud for making a difference.